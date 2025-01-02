1 person dead, 1 injured in Flathead County collision

GREAT FALLS — One person died and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 43 of Montana Highway 35 at the intersection with Holt Stage Road, near Creston.

A Subaru Forester was headed west and Kia Rio was eastbound when the Subaru crossed the center line.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that the Subaru crossed the center-line of the road for some reason, and the driver of the Kia was "unable to avoid a collision" with the Subaru.

The force of the collision caused the Kia to rotate 180 degrees, go off the road, and roll onto the driver's side.

The Subaru continued off the left side of the road.

A 30-year-old woman from Kalispell in the Subaru was injured; she was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell. The nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

The driver of the Kia, a 37-year-old woman from Kalispell, died at the scene; authorities have not yet released her name.



Both women were wearing seatbelts, and were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, speed was a likely factor in the collision; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors.

We will update you if we get more information.