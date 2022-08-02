Watch Now
1 person dead, 1 injured in Flathead County crash

Traffic delays at the scene of a deadly crash on Whitefish Stage Road on July 31, 2022.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 12:01:57-04

A 41-year-old man from Kalispell died and his passenger was seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports it happened just before 5 p.m. on Whitefish Stage Road just north of Kalispell.

The driver of an ATV was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when he crashed into a Toyota Tundra that was making a left-hand turn, according to the MHP.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Logan Health where he later passed away.

A 43-year-old woman from Marion, who was a passenger on the ATV, sustained serious injuries.

The MHP says that neither person on the ATV was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. We will update you if we get more information.

