1 person dead, 1 injured in Flathead County crash

A 41-year-old man from Kalispell died and his passenger was seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports it happened just before 5 p.m. on Whitefish Stage Road just north of Kalispell.
The driver of an ATV was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when he crashed into a Toyota Tundra that was making a left-hand turn, according to the MHP.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Logan Health where he later passed away.
A 43-year-old woman from Marion, who was a passenger on the ATV, sustained serious injuries.
The MHP says that neither person on the ATV was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt.
According to the MHP, speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING NOW
- Man charged with sexual assault of children
- FWP on Great Falls mountain lion incident
- MT teen adds clothing to ag business
- 1 person shot at Walmart in Bozeman
- Woman falls through skylight and dies
- New restaurant for downtown Great Falls