1 person dead, 1 injured in Lincoln County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died and a woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. along MT Highway 37 near mile marker 63, several miles east of Rexford.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the two people were in a Toyota Tacoma when the driver, a 38-year old man from Eureka, failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the vehicle, and went sideways off the road. The pickup truck rolled several times, and both the driver and the 35-year old female passenger were thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

The driver died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The passenger, also from Eureka, was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been released.

According to the MHP, neither person was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

Road conditions at the time were snowy and icy.

