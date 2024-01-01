1 person dead, 1 injured in Ravalli County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died and a woman was taken to a hospital following a head-on crash along U.S. Highway 93 in Ravalli County on Friday, December 29, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man from Stevensville was driving southbound in the northbound lanes about a mile and a half south of Florence at about 8:30 p.m. when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

The man was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where he passed away. The name of the man has not yet been released.

The driver of the other vehicle — a 26-year-old woman from Missoula — was taken to Community Medical Center for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The road was dry at the time of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

