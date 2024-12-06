1 person dead, 1 person injured in Chouteau County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and one person was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Chouteau County on Monday, December 2, 2024.

It happened along US Highway 87 near mile marker 47, between Fort Benton and Loma, at about 5:40 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, an 85-year old male driver and a 65-year old woman, both from Havre, were northbound in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The MHP says the driver "suffered a medical event that incapacitated him."

The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree; the driver was declared dead at the scene; his name has not been released.

The woman was taken a medical facility in Fort Benton for her injuries.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt; the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash.

