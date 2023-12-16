1 person dead, 2 injured in Park County crash

GREAT FALLS — A one-vehicle crash killed one person and injured two people in Park County on Friday, December 15, 2023.

It happened near the intersection of Old Clyde Park Road and Calvary Road several miles northeast of Livingston at about 5 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, there were three occupants of the Ford Explorer:



Driver: 18-year old woman from Butte; no seatbelt

Passenger: 50-year old woman from Billings; no seatbelt

Passenger: 12-year old girl; home town unknown; wearing seatbelt

The MHP says the vehicle was eastbound on Old Clyde Park Road when it ran off the right side of the road and rolled.

The 50-year old woman died at the scene; her name has not yet been released.

The other two were taken to Livingston Health for treatment; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash, along with speed.

We will update you if we get more information.

