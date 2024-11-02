1 person dead, 3 injured in Lake County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 29-year-old man from Arlee died in a two-vehicle crash in Lake County on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

It happened at about 5:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near the intersection of Holt Driver, near the community of Ravalli.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving south on Highway 93 when he apparently crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The man - who was the only occupant of the Ford F-150 - died at the scene; the MHP says that he was wearing a seatbelt. His name has not been released.



There were six people from St. Ignatius in the second vehicle. Three of them were taken to a Missoula hospital; the nature and extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

According to the MHP, the collision did not involve alcohol, drugs, or speed.