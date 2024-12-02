1 person dead, 4 injured in crash in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — One person died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Bigfork on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Montana Highway 83 at the intersection with Echo Lake Road.

The collision involved the following vehicles and occupants:



Ford F-15 driven by a 41-year old man from Corvallis (seatbelt use unknown); a 30-year old female passenger from Somers (seatbelt use unknown).

Toyota RAV4 driven by a 33-year old woman from Kalispell (seatbelt used); a 33-year old male passenger from Kalispell (no seatbelt); a 15-year old female from Kalispell (seatbelt use unknown).

The driver of the Ford was southbound on Highway 83 and attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The Ford crashed head-on into the Toyota, which was headed north on Highway 83.

The Ford overturned, landing on its roof, and slid "a ways down the road" before coming to rest and catching fire.



A person in the RAV4 was partially ejected, according to MHP.

The 33-year-old male passenger in the RAV4 died in the crash; his name has not been released.

The 33-year old driver and 15-year old passenger in the Toyota were injured.

The driver of the Ford and his passenger were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell following the crash.

The nature and extent of injuries to the four people has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected as factors in the crash, and the road was dry at the time.