1 person dead, 4 injured in crash involving three motorcycles

GREAT FALLS — A 56-year old man died in a three-vehicle in Carbon County on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

It happened along US Highway 212 south of Red Lodge just after noon.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved three motorcycles.

The first motorcycle, driven by the 56-year old man from Nevada, was northbound, and the other two motorcycles were southbound.

Near mile marker 47, the first motorcycle "improperty negotiated a curve," and struck the other two motorcycles, which each had a male driver and a female passenger.

All drivers and passengers were taken to a medical facility in Red Lodge; the driver of the first motorcycle died while being transported.

According to the MHP, the man who died was not wearing a helmet. His name has not yet been released.

The nature and severity of injuries to the others has not been released.

The driver and passenger on the second motorcycle were not wearing helmets, according to the MHP, while the driver and passenger of the third motorcycle were wearing helmets.

The MHP says that impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

We will update you if we get more information.



