1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County

GREAT FALLS — One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of York Road and East Custer Avenue.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the collision involved a Toyota Tundra driven by an 86-year old man from Helena who was wearing a seatbelt; and a Nissan Rogue driven by a 71-year old woman from East Helena who was not wearing a seatbelt, with a 22-year old passenger.

The MHP says the Tundra was eastbound on Custer approaching the York intersection; the Rogue was westbound on Custer approaching the intersection.

The driver of the Tundra initiated a left turn on to York and collided head-on with the Rogue.

The two drivers were taken to St. Peter's Health in Helena for their injuries. The female driver died on April 21 due to her injuries. Her name has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, impaired driving and/or speed were not factors in the collision.

There is no word yet on whether any citations were issued or charges have been filed.

We will update you if we get more information.