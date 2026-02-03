Driver dead, 2 children injured in Jefferson County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died and two children were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Jefferson County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened just after 3 p.m. along I-15 between Boulder and Jefferson City.

The 36-year-old man from Helena was northbound in a Ford F-250 on I-15 between Boulder and Jefferson City. Two girls - aged 4 and 2 — were also in the vehicle.

MHP says the vehicle moved into the left-hand lane around mile marker 169 to pass slower traffic and drifted off the left side of the road.

The vehicle then re-entered the road and slid across both lanes, colliding with the guardrail.

The collision with the guardrail caused the vehicle to roll, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle by the impact and died at the scene; the MHP says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

The two girls in the vehicle were seat-belted into the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. They were taken to St. Peter’s Health in Helena for treatment.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.