1 person dead after crash in Treasure County

GREAT FALLS — One person died after a one-vehicle crash in Treasure County. The crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, near mile marker 61 of I-94.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle was westbound on I-94 when the driver lost control on the ice. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and crashed into an embankment.

The 68-year old driver and the 72-year old passenger - both from Miles City - were taken to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and released.

The passenger died from his injuries on Thursday, December 9. The person's name has not yet been released.

Roads at the time of the crash were icy and snow-covered.

There are no indications that impaired driving was a factor. The MHP report does not indicate whether the two people were wearing seatbelts.

We will update you if we get more information.