1 person dead in collision involving bicyclist and vehicle

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that one person died after a collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle.

It happened on Friday, September 23, 2022, near the corner of Huffine Lane and Gooch Hill Road.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a driver called 911 saying that they had been involved in an accident with a bicyclist.

Captain Matt Boxmeyer with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the victim, but he died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Richard Evers of Bozeman. The cause of his death was ruled to be blunt force injuries to his head and chest.

Boxmeyer said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation showed that Evers was trying to cross Huffine Lane on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.



