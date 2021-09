1 person dead in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a vehicle crash on south of Browning on Monday, September 20, 2021, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the 22-year old man from Belgrade was southbound on BIA Route near mile marker 27.

The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle then rolled several times; the driver was thrown from the vehicle by the impact of the crash.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP says that excessive speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash. Road conditions were dry and bare at the time.

The MHP report does not indicate whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP is still investigating to determine exactly when the crash happened.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.