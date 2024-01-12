1 person dead in Lake County rollover crash

GREAT FALLS — A 60-year man from Charlo died in a one-vehicle crash in Lake County on Monday, January 8, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 12:35 p.m. along State Highway 354 near mile marker 4 near Polson.

The man - the only occupant of the vehicle - was northbound and went off the left side of the road, hitting a rock embankment, which sent the vehicle airborne for about 20 yards. The vehicle rolled at least once and came to rest on the west side of the road in a ditch.

The man was taken to St. Joseph's medical facility where he died due to his injuries.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash; the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the man has not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.



