1 person dead in Missoula collision

A person died in a collision in Missoula on Monday, May 2, 2022, according to the Missoula Police Department.

Emergency crews responded just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Street and S. 3rd Street.

As of 2:30 p.m., emergency crews are still at the scene.

The MPD says the crash involved a vehicle and a bicycle, and the bicyclist died.

Traffic is being rerouted; southbound lanes on Orange are still closed in the area of S. 3rd.

Police ask that drivers and pedestrians give first responders room to conduct the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died, nor indicated which party may have been at fault.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

