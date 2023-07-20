1 person dead in two-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County

GREAT FALLS — A 52-year old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Yellowstone County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. along Montana Highway 3 northwest of Billings, about midway between Acton and Broadview.

The MHP says the 52-year old man from Billings was heading north on MT 3 in a Toyota Corolla, and and a 51-year old man from Billings was northbound in a Freightliner.

The driver of the Toyota veered into the southbound lane and crashed into the Freightliner in a head-on and sideswipe crash, according to the MHP.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Billings Clinic where he later died.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released; the MHP does not yet know if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner was not seriously injured.

According to the MHP, drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.

We will update you if we get more information.



