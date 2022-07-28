1 person dead, several injured in 4-vehicle crash

BILLINGS — A 59-year-old Billings man died in a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier when a Dodge pickup truck caused a chain-reaction collision when the driver hit the rear end of a vehicle at a construction zone near mile marker 448 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.

The driver of the pickup, a 51-year-old Billings man, was injured in the crash. Three other people in two vehicles escaped injury. They included a 44-year-old woman from Billings and a 14-year-old boy passenger in a Ford Expedition, and a 28-year-old woman from Crow Agency driving a Kenworth semi-trailer.

The MHP said the crash happened when the semi-trailer, the Cavalier, and the Expedition were all traveling in the left lane of the pre-warning for the construction zone at a slow speed. The pickup truck was traveling at the same location at a higher speed. Investigators believe the pickup first hit the Expedition, which then collided with the Cavalier, and both vehicles spun out of control. The pickup truck then hit the rear trailer of the semi.

A passerby started CPR on the driver of the Cavalier, but the driver died at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The MHP report indicates that alcohol and/or drugs, along with speed, were factors in the crash. The report state that all but one person involved were wearing seatbelts - investigators do not yet know if the driver of the driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt.



(1st REPORT) At least one person died and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 90 in Billings on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:42 p.m. at mile marker 448, which is between the South Billings Boulevard and South 27th Street exits.

An MHP trooper told MTN News that the deceased was a Billings man; the person's name has not yet been released. One other person sustained a minor injury and was taken to a Billings hospital, according to the trooper.

The MHP said that speed and driver impairment may have been factors in the crash. No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.