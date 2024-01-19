1 person dead, sheriff's deputy injured in head-on crash

HELENA — The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office reports that a person died following a chase by law enforcement officers and a collision with a sheriff’s vehicle.

On Thursday at about 3:15 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol initiated a chase with a vehicle south on Highway 287/12 north of Townsend.

A Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy responded to assist with the chase and activated his emergency lights when they saw the vehicle coming their way.

Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser says the driver swerved towards the deputy’s vehicle.

“The Deputy tried to avoid the collision, but unfortunately he was struck head on. The suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Rauser said in a Facebook post.

The deputy was able to get out of his vehicle on his own. He was taken to hospital and then treated and released with minor injuries.

The suspect died at the scene. Rauser said as this is an active investigation, names will not be released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our Deputy and their family during this time, and everyone else that was impacted by this tragic event,” Rauser wrote. “Thank you to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana DCI, Broadwater County Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, St. Peters Hospital Staff, and Sheriff Dutton and Sheriff Springer for all their assistance during this incident.”

Broadwater County is working with the Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.