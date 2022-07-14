1 person died in a motorcycle crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department confirmed on Thursday, July 14, 2022, that one person died in a motorcycle crash on Monday, July 11, 2022.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. and happened at or near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street.

Witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles and a Great Falls Fire Rescue truck at the scene.

At this point, the identity of the person who died has not been released by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

The Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released any details about the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



