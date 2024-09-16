1 teen dead, 3 injured in Gallatin County crash

GREAT FALLS — One teen died and three others were injured in a one-car crash in Gallatin County on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fort Ellis Road and Kelly Canyon Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the four teens were eastbound in a Volkswagen Beetle at a "high rate of speed."

The 18-year old male driver lost control while negotiating a left-hand curve, and the car went off the road to the right.

The car then collided with a guardrail, continued over a creek and up an embankment, and came to rest on its passenger side.

All four occupants were taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where an 18-year female passenger died.

The identity of the young woman has not been released, but a Belgrade High School public information officer tells MTN News that she was a recent graduate.



The other three occupants were the driver, an 18-year old female, and an 18-year old male. The nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

All four occupants were reported to be from Bozeman, according to the MHP.

The MHP says that alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, and that the driver and one of the female passengers were wearing seatbelts; the other two passengers were not.

We will update you if we get more information.