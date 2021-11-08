1 teen dead, 3 injured in Lewis & Clark County crash

GREAT FALLS — One teenager died and three others were injured in a crash in Lewis & Clark County on Sunday, Novmeber 7, 2021.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of BIrdseye Road and Paso Fina Lane.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the four teens were driving west on Birdseye Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected and the vehicle began to skid. The vehicle then went off the right side of the road and overturned, landing about 75 from the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year old male from Helena, died at the scene. According ot the MHP, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The three passengers - an 18-year old female, a 17-year old female, and a 15-year old female - were taken to St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP says all three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

According to the MHP, alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the teen who died.

We will update you if we get more information.