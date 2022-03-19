1 teen dead, another injured in Carter County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a crash in Carter County in southeastern Montana on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the two people were driving south on MT Highway 7 near mile marker 9 at about 2:30 a.m. when the car went off the road and rolled several times through a cow pasture.

The driver of the car - a 19-year old male from Ekalaka - was thrown from the car by the force of the crash and died at at the scene.

The 17-year old male passenger - also from Ekalaka - sustained minor injuries and was taken to Dahl Memorial Hospital.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash, and neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the young man who died has not been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



