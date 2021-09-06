1 teen dead, another injured in crash north of Helena

HELENA — The Montana Highway Patrol says that one teen died and another was injured in a rollover crash north of Helena on Monday.

The one-vehicle crash happened along Diamond Springs Drive in the North Helena Valley, and was reported to the MHP at about 10:53 a.m.

MHP Trooper Amanda Villa said a vehicle with two teenage occupants took a corner at the end of the road too fast, causing the vehicle to roll.

One teen died at the scene; the teen's name has not yet been released.

The other teen was taken to St. Peter’s Health in Helena; the nature and severity of that person's injuries has not been disclosed.

According to Villa, neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

She said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Labor Day marks the end of what is often referred to as “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” More deadly crashes occur during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other equivalent period of time each year.