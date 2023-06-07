2 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — Two people died and four were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Flathead County on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that a vehicle was eastbound on US Highway 2 near the community of Coram just before 4 p.m. when it crashed into the rear of vehicle #2, which was "pushed forward" into vehicle #3, which crossed the center line into the westbound lane.

Vehicle #3 was then hit by vehicle #4 and then hit again by vehicle #5. Two other vehicles were also involved in a subsequent collision.

The MHP says that the two people who died were a 77-year old man from Arizona who was in vehicle #2; and a 72-year old man from Coram who was in vehicle #3.

Their names have not yet been released.

According to the MHP report, speed is suspected as a factor in the crash, but alcohol/drugs are not suspected.

A 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man — both from Great Falls — and a 44-year-old man from New York and a 36-year-old man were injured in the chain reaction crash.

An 18-year old person and three children escaped injury in the multi-vehicle crash.

Three of the injured people were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

All but one of the people involved were wearing seatbelts; the exception was the 72-year man from Coram.



