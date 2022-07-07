UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in July 4th crash east of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that two people died and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash just east of Great Falls on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The crash was reported to the MHP just before 6 p.m. It happened near mile marker 88 of US Highway 89, about two miles east of 57th Street and one mile west of the Highwood/Stockett intersection.

According to the MHP, the two people that died were a 53-year old man and a 54-year old woman from Windsor, Colorado; they were in a Kia Sorento. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The injured person is a 29-year old woman from Sand Coulee who was driving a Chevrolet Transverse; she was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The MHP crash report states the Kia was westbound, and the Chevy was eastbound; the weather was "downpouring rain" at the time.

The Kia hydroplaned on the wet road and collided with the Chevy; the collision was between the passenger side of the Kia and the front end of the Chevy, causing a t-bone crash.

The two people from Colorado died at the scene.

According to family members, the woman from Sand Coulee was seriously injured and remains hospitalized in Salt Lake City, where she continues receiving care and recovering.

The MHP report says it is "unknown" at this time whether speed or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.