2 people dead, 3 injured in Flathead County crash

Two people are dead and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash near Columbia Falls on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The head-on collision happened on U.S. Highway 2 near Columbia Falls at 7:02 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 15-year-old boy from Coram was driving east in a Chevrolet pick-up truck when he crossed the center-turn lane into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle hit a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck head-on and came to a stop in the westbound turn lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet was injured and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell. One passenger, a 19-year old man from Hungry Horse, died at the scene. The second passenger, an 18-year old woman from Whitefish, was also injured and taken to Logan Health.

The 21-year woman from Kalispell who was driving the Toyota died at the scene.Her 4-year old passenger was taken to Logan Health.

The names of the two people who died have not yet been released.

The nature and extent of injuries to the others has not been disclosed.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that alcohol and/or drugs, and speed are suspected factors in the crash. MHP says the roads were bare and dry.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.



