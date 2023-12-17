2 people dead, 5 injured in Missoula County crash

GREAT FALLS — Two people died and five people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Missoula County on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

It happened at about 5:40 p.m. along US Highway 93 near Evaro, several miles north of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol provided the following details about the vehicles and occupants:



BMW: 66-year old female driver from Paraside, MT; 66-year old man from Whitehall, MT; 45-year old man (home town unknown). All three were wearing seatbelts.

Chevy Silverado: 48-year old male driver from Missoula; 11-year old boy (home town unknown). Both were wearing seatbelts.

Jeep Cherokee: 24-year old male driver from Charlo, MT; 25-year old woman from Ronan; 23-year old man from Arlee. The driver and 25-year old were wearing seatbelts; the 23-year old was not.

According to the MHP, the BMW was northbound on US 93 near mile marker 4.9; the road was icy. The BMW lost traction and began to slide, crossed the double yellow line, and began to rotate.

The southbound Silverado collided with the BMW, and the southbound Cherokee crashed into the Silverado.

The 66-year old man and the 66-year old woman in the BMW died at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

The two occupants of the Silverado and two occupants of the Cherokee were injured in the crash and taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

At this point, the MHP has not determined whether alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

