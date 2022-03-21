2 people dead in a crash in Big Horn County

Watch
Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:27:35-04

GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Big Horn County on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

It happened along US Highway 212 near mile marker 14 and involved a Chevy car and a semi-truck.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the Chevy - with a driver and one passenger - was eastbound when it crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the semi.

The two males in the Chevy died at the scene; their identities have not yet been released.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt; the passenger was, according to the MHP.

The driver and passenger in the semi were not injured.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as factors, and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

