2 people dead in Billings crash; 1 person arrested

Two people are dead and one person has been arrested following a crash on Friday, September 13, 2024, in Billings.

The Billings Police Department said in a news release that just before 7 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a disturbance in a parking lot at Broadwater Avenue and 29th Street West.

As an officer pulled into the parking lot, a suspect vehicle drove away, traveling on the sidewalk and grass and on to Broadwater Avenue at high speed.

A second officer began following the suspect vehicle, and at the intersection of Broadwater and 24th Street, the suspect vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle. Both vehicles then crashed into a third vehicle.

The person in the suspect vehicle then ran away, and was caught and arrested by officers along the 1800 block of Wyoming Avenue.

The news release says the suspect has been identified as 32-year old Ricky Buchanan.



The two people in the first vehicle that was hit died at the crash scene; their names have not yet been released.

The four people in the third vehicle were all taken to a hospital; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and criminal charges against Buchanan are pending based on the investigation.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.