2 people dead in collision in Missoula County

GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a collision involving four vehicle in Missoula on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened along Montana Highway 93 near mile marker 5 just before 4 p.m., near the community of Evaro.

Montana Highway Patrol

The two females who died at the scene were in a GMC Sierra; one was 19 years old, according to the MHP; the age of the second female has not yet been released.

The names of the two have not been released at this point.

One person in another vehicle sustained what are believed to be minor injuries.



Road conditions were icy and slushy at the time.

Impaired driving was not a factor in the crash, according to the MHP.

We will update you if we get more information.