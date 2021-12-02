2 people dead in separate incidents in Montana after being hit by vehicles

Two people died in separate incidents in Montana on Wednesday after being hit by vehicles.



A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Evergreen on Wednesday evening. It was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 6:33 p.m. It happened on US Highway 2 just north of Reserve Drive.

The identity of the victim – said to be in his 30s or 40s - has not yet been determined. The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.



A 59-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Midland Road in Billings on Wednesday.

The man was hit by a vehicle that was eastbound on Midland Road at the 5400 block near the I-90 exit. It happened just after 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the Yellowstone County coroner identified the man who died as Jerry Flatlip Sr., 59 years old, of Pryor.

Flatlip was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 60-year-old man.



At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of either vehicle was responsible, or has been cited/charged.

We will update you if we get more information.