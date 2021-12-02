Watch
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

2 people dead in separate incidents in Montana after being hit by vehicles

items.[0].image.alt
Russ Riesinger
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Billings (December 1, 2021)
Man dies after being hit by vehicle (December 1, 2021)
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Flathead County
Posted at 2:40 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 17:06:17-05

Two people died in separate incidents in Montana on Wednesday after being hit by vehicles.

A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Evergreen on Wednesday evening. It was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 6:33 p.m. It happened on US Highway 2 just north of Reserve Drive.

The identity of the victim – said to be in his 30s or 40s - has not yet been determined. The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A 59-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Midland Road in Billings on Wednesday.

The man was hit by a vehicle that was eastbound on Midland Road at the 5400 block near the I-90 exit. It happened just after 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the Yellowstone County coroner identified the man who died as Jerry Flatlip Sr., 59 years old, of Pryor.

Flatlip was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 60-year-old man.

At this point, there is no word on whether the driver of either vehicle was responsible, or has been cited/charged.

We will update you if we get more information.

Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader