2 people died in a crash in Missoula

MISSOULA — Two people died in a one-vehicle crash in Missoula on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The Missoula Police Department said it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.

The car was occupied by four people and resulted in two fatalities.

The status of the other two occupants in the car is unknown at this time.

Detectives, crash investigators, and other members of the police department are at the scene conducting the investigation.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

