2 people injured in Great Falls rollover crash

Two people sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash in Great Falls on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that it happened at about 7:30 a.m.

A vehicle in the parking lot of Hardees restaurant at 2625 10th Avenue South rolled onto its side and landed on First Interstate Bank property.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash; two were taken to Benefis Hospital with serious injuries. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

GFFR said, "There was a prolonged extrication time to cut the occupants out of the vehicle."

According to one of the occupants of the vehicle, the driver may have had a medical emergency prior to the vehicle rolling over.

There was no damage to buildings, and no other vehicles were involved.

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating the crash. We will update you if we get more information.



