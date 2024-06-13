3 people injured in Great Falls collision

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Smelter Avenue NE and Ninth Street North in Great Falls on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that three people sustained minor injuries.

The Great Falls Police Department said that both northbound turn lanes from Ninth Street on to Smelter Avenue were briefly closed, causing traffic to back up on the bridge.

As of 2:30 p.m., the roads are open and traffic is flowing.

Other responding agencies included the Great Falls Emergency Services, and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.



There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the crash, or whether either driver has been charged or cited.

We will update you if we get more information.