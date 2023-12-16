Watch Now
4 people died in a rollover crash in Billings

MTN News
Posted at 12:20 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16

BILLINGS — Four people died in a rollover crash in Billings on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Billings police said at 2:33 a.m. that the crash happened along the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Two people were found dead at the scene, and two other died a short time later at Billings hospitals.

The identities of the four people have not yet been released.

Police have not yet released any other details, including how many vehicles were involved.

We will update you if we get more information.

