8 teens injured in rollover crash near Bozeman

GREAT FALLS — Eight teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 east of Bozeman on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

It happened near mile marker 319 (Jackson Creek exit) on I-90; the teens were all in a Ford pickup truck that rolled off the north side of the interstate on icy roads.

Gallatin Media Center said in a news release that Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue and AMR were called to the scene at 5:39 a.m.

The first-responders found that the eight teenagers had all been able to "self-extricate" from the vehicle; two of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Four additional ambulances were called to the scene, and took six patients to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and two patients to Livingston Healthcare.

All of the teens are expected to recover from their injuries.

Other responding agencies included Bozeman Fire, Hyalite Fire, Livingston Fire/Rescue, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash; we will update you if we get more information.



