A man died in a 2-vehicle crash in Musselshell County

GREAT FALLS — A 79-year old man from Roundup died in a two-vehicle crash in Musselshell County on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at 1:23 p.m. at the intersection of Grazing District Road and U.S. Highway 87, several miles north of Roundup.

The MHP says the man was eastbound in an Odes Desert Cross and did not see an approaching northbound Chevrolet pickup truck, resulting in a t-bone crash.

The driver of the side-by-side died at the scene. The man’s name has not yet been released.

The 60-year old female driver of the pickup truck was taken to a medical facility in Roundup for minor injuries and later released; the MHP says she was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, the crash did not involve excessive speed or alcohol/drugs.

