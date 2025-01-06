Authorities identify 2 teens who died in a crash in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the names of the two young people who died in a Friday afternoon crash near Evaro Hill.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has identified the victims as 19-year-old Alihn T. Anderson of Columbia Falls and 17-year-old Brynn A. Courville of Dixon.

The two died in the crash near mile marker 5 on U.S. Highway 93 North.

A semi-truck was headed south on Highway 93 shortly before 4 p.m. when its trailer started to jackknife, causing the semi to rotate and cross the double-yellow line according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The semi then slid down the road and crashed into a GMC Sierra killing both the teenage driver and his passenger.



(JANUARY 4, 2025) Two people died in a collision involving four vehicle in Missoula on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened along Montana Highway 93 near mile marker 5 just before 4 p.m., near the community of Evaro.



The two people who died at the scene were in a GMC Sierra; one was 19 years old, according to the MHP; the age of the second person has not yet been released.

The names of the two have not been released at this point.

One person in another vehicle sustained what are believed to be minor injuries.

Road conditions were icy and slushy at the time.

Impaired driving was not a factor in the crash, according to the MHP.

We will update you if we get more information.

