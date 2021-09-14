Authorities release names of 3 people who died in an ATV crash

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has released the names of three people who died in an ATV crash on Sunday.

The three people are Dallas Mittlestadt of Shepherd, 22 years old; Tyler Craig of Billings, 24; and Kayleigh Weiland of Billings, 22.

The three died early Sunday when a four-seat Polaris RZR crashed in the 4000 block of Highway 87 East.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release it appears the ATV went into a ravine and then crashed into the other side.

The ATV was found in the ravine after it was reported that the three people had not returned to a residence as expected.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.