Bicyclist dies after colliding with pickup truck near Kalispell

MISSOULA — A 67-year-old bicyclist from Vergo Beach, Florida, died after colliding with a pickup truck in Kalispell on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the collision happened at 12 p.m. at the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Mennonite Church Road.

The MHP reports the victim was one of two bicyclists who were approaching Highway 35 and that he did not see a pickup truck that was headed south on Highway 35.

The man crashed into the side of the pickup truck that was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Kalispell.

The bicyclist - whose name has not yet been released at this point - died at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

