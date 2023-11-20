Big Horn County Sheriff dies in a crash

Big Horn County Sheriff Darrell King died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 212 near the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, which is just east of Crow Agency.

King's mother Lucille Yarlott confirmed to MTN News on Monday morning that her son died in the crash.

King, 55 years old, was sworn in as the Big Horn County Sheriff in January 2023 after being elected last year.

Yarlott said her son spent most of his career in law enforcement after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

King worked as a prosecutor in Lame Deer, Yarlott said, and was also employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the La Paz County Sheriff's Office in Arizona during his career.

The MHP had not issued an official crash report as of Monday morning, but Yarlott said her son died in a head-on collision involving a semi-trailer.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

