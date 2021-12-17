Watch
Billings man dies in two-vehicle crash

MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 3:39 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 17:59:01-05

BILLINGS — A 78-year old Billings man died Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Billings South Side.

The man was driving east in a Ford Ranger pickup truck on Fourth Avenue South at about 9:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Billings Police Department.

He was struck by a cattle hauler semi that was northbound at the intersection of South 27th Street.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Goodwin, South Dakota, was not injured.

No arrests or citations have been made as of Friday afternoon, and the Yellowstone County coroner will release the name of the victim once the family is notified.

We will update you if we get more information.

