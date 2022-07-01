Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Billings police officer, other driver injured in two-vehicle crash

Billings Police Department patrol car involved in a crash
Billings Police Department
Billings Police Department patrol car involved in a crash
Posted at 7:19 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 09:19:10-04

Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Billings on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The crash happened at about 6:10 p.m. at the corner of 24th Street West and Monad Road.

One of the two vehicle was a Billings Police Department patrol vehicle.

A BPD officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital following the crash.

There is no word on the nature of their injuries.

The BPD said that K-9 "Chevy" was in the kennel inside the patrol car during the crash; he was not injured and given a thorough examination.

Traffic was briefly delayed until the intersection was cleared.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the crash.

Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover