Billings police officer, other driver injured in two-vehicle crash

Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Billings on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The crash happened at about 6:10 p.m. at the corner of 24th Street West and Monad Road.

One of the two vehicle was a Billings Police Department patrol vehicle.

A BPD officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital following the crash.

There is no word on the nature of their injuries.

The BPD said that K-9 "Chevy" was in the kennel inside the patrol car during the crash; he was not injured and given a thorough examination.

Traffic was briefly delayed until the intersection was cleared.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the crash.