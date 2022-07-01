Billings police officer, other driver injured in two-vehicle crash

Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Billings on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
The crash happened at about 6:10 p.m. at the corner of 24th Street West and Monad Road.
One of the two vehicle was a Billings Police Department patrol vehicle.
A BPD officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital following the crash.
There is no word on the nature of their injuries.
The BPD said that K-9 "Chevy" was in the kennel inside the patrol car during the crash; he was not injured and given a thorough examination.
Traffic was briefly delayed until the intersection was cleared.
There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the crash.