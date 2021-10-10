Watch
Browning man dies in early-morning crash

MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 6:21 PM, Oct 09, 2021
GREAT FALLS — A man died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Browning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported that the man was heading north on 2nd Street Northwest at 4:30 a.m.

He drove through the intersection at N. Boundary Street, went off the road, and through a fence.

The 57-year old man from Browning died at the scene; he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report indicates that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

