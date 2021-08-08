Butte man dies in Bozeman crash

BOZEMAN — A man died after his car rolled and he thrown from the vehicle in Bozeman early Sunday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West College Street.

The Bozeman Police Department said on social media the vehicle was on fire when officers arrived, and bystanders had begun administering CPR to the driver.

MHP said the driver was a 34-year-old Butte man driving a Subaru Legacy.

Police took over and continued CPR as Bozeman Fire arrived at the scene to administer aid.

The man was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors, according to the MHP.

The man's identity has not been released at this point, and the Bozeman Police Department is investigating the crash.

