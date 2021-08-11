Butte man dies in two-vehicle crash

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release that a 24-year-old Butte man died Tuesday night in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Travonia and Iron Streets.

The man who died was driving the motorcycle west on Iron Street at around 7:30 p.m. when it struck a 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep was southbound on Travonia making an eastbound turn onto Iron Street.

The four occupants of the Jeep were not injured.

Sheriff Lester said the crash is being investigated and speed is believed to have been a factor; according to witness reports, the motorcycle was westbound at a high rate of speed.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

