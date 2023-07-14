Butte teen dies following an ATV crash

A Butte teen died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, following an ATV crash.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that at about 7:20 pm, A-1 Ambulance, Butte Fire Rescue, and Butte Police responded to the crash.

It happened where Santa Claus Road meets Wolf Trail, between Butte and Rocker.

The 15-year old boy was riding an ATV and reportedly was trying to go up a hill when the ATV overturned and landed on him.

The boy was taken to St. James Healthcare in Butte, where he died due to his injuries.

The name of the teen has not yet been released.

Butte Police and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating.

We will update you if we get more information.



