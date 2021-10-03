Watch
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Car crashes into building in Black Eagle

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Car crashes into building in Black Eagle (October 2, 2021)
Car crashes into building in Black Eagle
Posted at 7:52 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 21:58:10-04

BLACK EAGLE — A car crashed into a building in Black Eagle on Saturday.

The car was headed east on Smelter Avenue at about 5 p.m. and the driver "failed to negotiate the intersection," according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The car went over the sidewalk, through the parking lot, and crashed into the building.

The MHP trooper told MTN that speed is not suspected to be a factor, but said the driver is believed to have been "impaired by alcohol."

The driver ran after the crash but was found in a house nearby a short time later and arrested.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on the estimated dollar amount of damage to the building.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader