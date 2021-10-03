Car crashes into building in Black Eagle

BLACK EAGLE — A car crashed into a building in Black Eagle on Saturday.

The car was headed east on Smelter Avenue at about 5 p.m. and the driver "failed to negotiate the intersection," according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The car went over the sidewalk, through the parking lot, and crashed into the building.

The MHP trooper told MTN that speed is not suspected to be a factor, but said the driver is believed to have been "impaired by alcohol."

The driver ran after the crash but was found in a house nearby a short time later and arrested.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on the estimated dollar amount of damage to the building.

We will update you if we get more information.