Child dead, 3 people injured in Dawson County crash

GREAT FALLS — A child died in a one-vehicle crash in Dawson County on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, four people were traveling in a Cadillac Escalade along MT Highway 16 at about 11:30 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment.

An eight-year old boy died in the crash.

The other three occupants - the 15-year old male driver, a 39-year old woman, and a 10-year old girl - were taken to Glendive Medical for treatment. The nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The MHP says that the adult woman was from Williston, North Dakota, and the other three occupants were from Castle Rock, Colorado.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the three passengers were.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash. The road was dry at the time of the crash.

The name of the boy who died has not been released at this point.